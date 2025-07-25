Impressive international market coming to Morecambe for second time this year

By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Jul 2025, 12:22 BST
Morecambe International Summer Market returns this August.

On Morecambe promenade (adjacent to the funfair) it runs from August 13-17.

The market brings a vibrant mix of international street food, artisan treats, unique crafts, and handmade gifts — all in a lively seaside setting.

While you're visiting, don’t forget to explore Morecambe’s fantastic independent shops, local traders, cafes, and attractions.

From friendly gift shops to welcoming cafes and traditional seaside favourites, there’s so much to enjoy throughout the town.

Opening times: Wednesday to Saturday: 10am-7pm.

Sunday: Times may vary — please check nearer the date for updates.

Whether you’re a foodie, a craft lover, or simply looking for a great day out by the bay, there’s something for everyone.

Applications are open for traders and local business to join the market at https://www.marketplace.co.uk/discover/events/413/morecambe-international-summer-market

Support local businesses and make the most of everything Morecambe has to offer this summer!

Visit Morecambe BID on Facebook for updates.

