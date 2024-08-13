Impressive international market coming to Morecambe for second time this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An international market is coming to Morecambe for five days.

The market will be offering some of the finest crafts and food from around the world.

It is open from Wednesday, August 14, 10am to 7pm until Saturday and on Sunday from 10am to 5pm in the Bay Arena, opposite the Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Market Place Europe who are bringing the market said on their Facebook page: “Not long now and we will be on our way. See you on August 14.

Market Place Europe International Market is coming to Morecambe for the second time this year.

"We have around 30 stalls that will be attending.”

Market Place Europe’s International Market returned to Morecambe in June after a visit last year and for the first time marketgoers could eat and drink in the Box Bar food court.

For more information visit Market Place Europe on Facebook.