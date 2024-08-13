Impressive international market coming to Morecambe for second time this year
and live on Freeview channel 276
The market will be offering some of the finest crafts and food from around the world.
It is open from Wednesday, August 14, 10am to 7pm until Saturday and on Sunday from 10am to 5pm in the Bay Arena, opposite the Morecambe Winter Gardens.
Market Place Europe who are bringing the market said on their Facebook page: “Not long now and we will be on our way. See you on August 14.
"We have around 30 stalls that will be attending.”
Market Place Europe’s International Market returned to Morecambe in June after a visit last year and for the first time marketgoers could eat and drink in the Box Bar food court.
For more information visit Market Place Europe on Facebook.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.