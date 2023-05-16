News you can trust since 1837
Imposing house on prominent corner plot in Morecambe up for auction with guide price of £225k

A vacant four bedroom house in Morecambe up for auction next month would make a great renovation project, said agents.

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th May 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:55 BST

The imposing house on the corner of Lancaster Road and Burlington Avenue in Morecambe has some stunning original features including leaded windows, wooden panelling, cornices and light fixtures.

The house at 22, Burlington Avenue is on a substantial corner plot and would make a great renovation project.

It features a hallway leading to lounge, dining room and kitchen.To the first floor, there are four good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.

To the lower ground floor, there are three cellar rooms.Externally, there are surrounding gardens and a driveway.

The house will be up for auction online from June 21-22 with a guide price of £225,000.

Contact agents Auction House, Fulwood on 01772 286883.

To bid at the auction next month visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/northwest/auction/lot/121570

The exterior of the property on the corner of Lancaster Road and Burlington Avenue in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Auction House, Fulwood.

1. Burlington Avenue

The exterior of the property on the corner of Lancaster Road and Burlington Avenue in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Auction House, Fulwood. Photo: Auction House, Fulwood

The exterior of the property on the corner of Lancaster Road and Burlington Avenue in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Auction House, Fulwood.

2. Burlington Avenue

The exterior of the property on the corner of Lancaster Road and Burlington Avenue in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Auction House, Fulwood. Photo: Auction House, Fulwood

The side of the house and garden on the corner of Lancaster Road and Burlington Avenue in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Auction House, Fulwood.

3. Burlington Avenue

The side of the house and garden on the corner of Lancaster Road and Burlington Avenue in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Auction House, Fulwood. Photo: Auction House, Fulwood

The house has beautiful leaded windows in the front door. Picture courtesy of Auction House, Fulwood.

4. Burlington Avenue

The house has beautiful leaded windows in the front door. Picture courtesy of Auction House, Fulwood. Photo: Auction House, Fulwood

