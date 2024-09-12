Immaculate £350k Morecambe bungalow comes with a shimmering swimming pool

What’s more it comes with a shimmering swimming pool, summer house, large garden and a dog grooming room!

In Somerby Road at Westgate, the property occupies a generous, gated plot and is a true bungalow with all the accommodation on ground level.

No expense has been spared and the home is immaculate throughout.

The kitchen diner is large and light. White cabinets contrast with shimmering black gloss floor tiling and a complementing counter top.

Integrated appliances create a sleek finished feel and there’s a separate utility.

The dining area offers plenty of space for entertaining and looks out over the block paved, gated parking.

The lounge has modern, light grey wood effect flooring, feature granite style tiles to the alcoves and a modern glass fronted flame gas fire. Being dual aspect creates light living space.

There are three bedrooms and a sleek modern shower room. Bedroom three has French doors leading out to an impressive rear garden and swimming pool.

As for the garden, it’s private and large and there are two sections. The swimming pool is the perfect addition and a great place to enjoy summer days with the family.

The annex style summer house also offers a great addition and has kitchen space and a shower room convenient for the pool.

The dog grooming room to the side is a good size and has planning permission to be used as a business.

You’ll also find a garage and space for driveway parking.

Priced £350,000, Somerby Road is marketed by Lancastrian Estates, 101 Riversway House, Morecambe Road, Lancaster, LA1 2RX. Call 01524 555800 or email [email protected]

