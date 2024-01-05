Immaculate and thoroughly modern: four-bed Lancaster property priced £435k is 'move-in ready'

The phrase, ready to move into, is a perfect fit for this immaculate Lancaster home.

The four-bed property is located at Hazelwood Gardens, close to Lancaster University – one of South Lancaster's most sought after residential areas.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the home is a real credit to the current owners who have maintained it to the highest standards.

There is a welcoming entrance hall with light grey wooden flooring, leading to a large but cosy carpeted living room, and a fabulous open plan lounge/diner/kitchen modern in style with integrated appliances and filled with natural light.

Bluetooth Speakers installed in the ceiling are fantastic for entertaining and bi folding doors look out to the attractive rear garden.

Just off the kitchen is a utility room which is currently being used as a salon.

Off the entrance hall there is also a useful WC.

On the first floor, there are four spacious double bedrooms, all carpeted and well decorated, and two modern bathrooms.

The home is double glazed and central heated throughout, and the Combi Boiler is under 12 months-old.

To the front of the property is a lawned garden with double driveway, while at the back there is an attractive south facing garden with patio, decking and lawn areas.

The home is just a five minute walk from the university and a five minute drive from the M6.