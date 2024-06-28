I’m a golfer from Morecambe who has just been selected to represent England!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A golfer from Morecambe has been selected for Team England for the upcoming Europe Nations Cup for Disabled Golfers.

Oliver Hirst-Greenham will now proudly fly the flag for England at the upcoming championships at Golf Course Hosel in Dusseldorf, Germany, from July 18 to 20.

The 39-year-old, who suffers from congenital hip dysplasia, plays out of Morecambe Golf Club where he has always been coached by trusted PGA Club Professional Simon Fletcher.

“I was born with very shallow hip sockets,” said Oliver. “Whereas you’d consider a normal person were to have a really deep socket for the bone to sit in and it’s supported well, because mine’s very shallow, all the muscles and the tendons and everything are all very underdeveloped. And the bone moves around in the socket.”

Oliver Hirst-Greenham. Picture: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

But Oliver puts up with all of this to enjoy the wonderful world of golf which gives him the peace and quiet he needs. He has a busy job managing a private social care house and being a round-the-clock carer for a gentleman with learning difficulties

Oliver – who interestingly at one time lived in Morecambe’s iconic Midland Hotel – spent years working with children and young people with challenging behaviours, but he found his hip condition as it worsened made it very difficult to work physically on the same level as the kids, so he moved on to working with adults with learning disabilities.

His wife Wendy is a well known DJ and they have children, Matthew, 14, and Olivia, 12.

Oliver Hirst-Greenham from Morecambe. Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Oliver is known to enjoy a bit of karaoke and it was Wendy’s grandparents who suggested that he apply to the TV talent show, Stars in their Eyes, so he recorded a CD, sent it off and was selected ahead of thousands where he performed his version of the song, Amazed by Lonestar, on the show.

Oliver and his fellow seven team members qualified for the Europe Nations Cup through the World Ranking for Golfers with a Disability.

England Golf Disability Team Manager Robert Kedzlie said: “As with any England team, our aim is to compete at the highest level and bring back more silverware from Dusseldorf.

"The level of competition is extremely high, and with three days of greensomes, foursomes and better-ball rounds, players will be pushed to the limit.”