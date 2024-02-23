Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The warrant was executed on Thursday, (February 22).

Trading Standards have seized the illegal vapes from the store and will be conducting their own investigation.

In January police warned parents of the dangers of unregulated vapes after several young people were taken ill in the district.

Illegal vapes have been seized in a raid on a Lancaster shop.

Officers had received reports of five teenagers having fallen ill and needed hospital treatment.

Police said: “We ask that parents are vigilant to what their child may be buying or using.”

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Morecambe on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

He has since been released under investigation.

A 19-year-old man from Carnforth was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug in connection with the investigation into selling illegal vapes.