Illegal vapes and counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes seized in raid on Lancaster shop

By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Jun 2024, 15:23 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 15:29 BST
Vaping - illegal vapes were seized in a raid on a Lancaster shop.Vaping - illegal vapes were seized in a raid on a Lancaster shop.
Police and Trading Standards raided a vape shop in Lancaster city centre.

A considerable amount of illegal vapes and counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes were seized and taken off the streets.

A police spokesman said: “These types of operations are only possible by the intelligence which comes from the general public, please keep it coming and we will act on it.”

Non-regulation vapes pose a danger as they may contain different amounts of nicotine to the amounts stated on the packaging.