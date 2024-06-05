Illegal vapes and counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes seized in raid on Lancaster shop

Vaping - illegal vapes were seized in a raid on a Lancaster shop.

Police and Trading Standards raided a vape shop in Lancaster city centre.

A considerable amount of illegal vapes and counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes were seized and taken off the streets.

A police spokesman said: “These types of operations are only possible by the intelligence which comes from the general public, please keep it coming and we will act on it.”

