Illegal vapes and counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes seized in raid on Lancaster shop
Police and Trading Standards raided a vape shop in Lancaster city centre.
A considerable amount of illegal vapes and counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes were seized and taken off the streets.
A police spokesman said: “These types of operations are only possible by the intelligence which comes from the general public, please keep it coming and we will act on it.”
Non-regulation vapes pose a danger as they may contain different amounts of nicotine to the amounts stated on the packaging.