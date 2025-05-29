Illegal cigarettes and vapes seized during raid at Heysham mini market
Police and Trading Standards carried out a ‘disruption’ visit at Seaside Mini Market on Heysham Road.
A police spokesman said: “A quantity of illegal cigarettes and vapes were seized today (Thursday) and we will continue to target and disrupt any premises that deems it acceptable to trade illegally.
"A good result for trading standards.”
From June 1 2025, businesses will be banned from selling or supplying any single-use vapes, whether that's in shops or online.
Retailers caught breaking the law face a minimum £200 fine.