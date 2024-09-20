If you spot these in Morecambe Bay, please don't mistake them for a case of fly-tipping

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They may not look like much and they could be mistaken for a spot of fly-tipping.

But if you spot these wooden contraptions at Hest Bank, Lancaster City Council is asking you to leave them where they are.

They are the first structures to be installed as part of the Our Future Coast project – and are in fact sediment trapping devices to see if the regeneration of salt marshes at Hest Bank can be speeded up.

Salt marshes are important for all sorts of reasons including protecting coastlines from erosion by trapping sediments and buffering wave action, and providing food, refuge and nursery habitats for more than 75% of fisheries species including blue crab, shrimp and many finfish.

The sediment trapping devices at Hest Bank. Picture: Lancaster City Council.

The marshes also cleanse water by filtering runoff, help other ecosystems thrive and protect against storm surge.

The devices, which were installed in the bay earlier this week, have been designed, made and installed by the community in conjunction with Lancaster University's Coastal Nature Lab project, Siskin Asset Management, Morecambe Bay Partnership and Slyne-with-Hest Parish Council.

As you can see from the picture, they are made of natural materials which are readily available.

A council spokesperson said: “They are being monitored so if you see them on your travels, please leave them where they are.”

If you'd like to get involved in the project, the city council is holding a workshop on Monday (September 23) from 9.30am to 2pm on the foreshore at Hest Bank. Details here https://loom.ly/vTDyEyM

This project is being funded by Defra as part of the £150 million Flood and Coastal Resilience Innovation Programme..