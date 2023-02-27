The show will cover three episodes from the second series of the famous show starring Rowan Atkinson, Tony Robinson, and Stephen Fry.

Blackadder II will be put on by the popular Footlights amateur dramatics group.

Showing on March 10, 11, and 12, then showing again on March 16, 17, and 18 at 7.30pm each night at The Grand.

The cast of Lancaster Footlights upcoming production of Blackadder II in costume at Thurnham Hall.

Adapted from the series written by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton, the show is directed by Kris Williams and starring Ian Brown as the titular Edmund Blackadder.

Set in the Elizabethan period, Blackadder must use all his cunning to acquire a huge inheritance, escape the vengeance of a murderous bishop, and find love with a girl called Bob, all while literally trying not to lose his heads at the court of Queen Elizabeth I.

Ian said about playing the iconic role: “Filling Rowan Atkinson’s shoes is quite the challenge, no matter how many times I’ve watched and rewatched the episodes.

“I’m thoroughly enjoying every minute of rehearsals, and still regularly struggle to keep a straight face.

“The cast are all absolutely brilliant and have done an amazing job of bringing the characters to life on the stage.”

“Make sure you come up with a suitably cunning plan to come and watch the show and be prepared for an evening of laughter, pokers, cross dressing and turnips that look like thingies – WAHEY!”

For tickets, please visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk, or contact the Box Office on 01524 64695.

Lancaster Footlights’ next production will be an adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic The Twits, performing in June 2023.

