Iconic one-woman show Shirley Valentine comes to The Dukes in Lancaster

The Octagon Theatre Bolton’s critically acclaimed 2020 production of Willy Russell’s beloved comedy, Shirley Valentine, is back and comes to The Dukes from Wednesday, March 12 - Saturday, March 22.

Star of stage and screen, Mina Anwar reprises the title role in this beloved Northern comedy and will be directed by the Octagon’s Artistic Director, Lotte Wakeham.

From the writer of Blood Brothers and Educating Rita, Shirley Valentine is the critically acclaimed romantic comedy about a stuck-in-a-rut housewife who leaves her troubles (and husband) behind

and seeks adventure on a holiday to Greece.

Mina Anwar as Shirley Valentine (2020 production). Photo: Richard Davenport/The Other Richard ©The Other Richard.

A heart-warming play of self-discovery, it transferred to the big screen in the 1989 Oscar nominated film starring Pauline Collins and Tom Conti.

With special permission from playwright Willy Russell, this version will be reset by Mina Anwar from its original setting of Liverpool to Accrington in Lancashire, in this must-see production.

Mina Anwar’s credits include her breakthrough TV role as PC Maggie Habib in both seasons of BBC One’s sitcom The Thin Blue Line.

She also originated the role of Ray in acclaimed musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield and its West End transfer.

Shirley Valentine director and Octagon artistic director, Lotte Wakeham said: “We had an overwhelming response and sellout performances when we opened a previous version of this production at Bolton’s Library Theatre in February 2020 for our ‘Out and About’ Season during our refurbishment, so we’re thrilled to now be bringing it our main auditorium at the Octagon, and then taking it out on tour to audiences throughout the region."

Visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/shirley-valentine for tickets.