Iconic Morecambe rock and bikers' pub could become 'cocktail' or 'art deco' bar

Russell Sherwood, landlord at The Bath Hotel on Northumberland Street in Morecambe, said he will be leaving the venue on August 20, then the pub will temporarily close and may not reopen in its current form.

Russell said: “This pub has been a rock and bikers’ pub for many many years and the second most popular music venue in the North West, its a shame it has to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can’t afford to stay here and will be sad to leave. I feel very disappointed and sad and everything else that goes with that.

Landlord of The Bath Hotel Russell Sherwood (centre front) with his wife, stepdaughter and dog with the band Run for Cover.

"Me and five other people are going to become unemployed. I took over The Bath in 2019 three weeks before Covid hit.

"We didn’t know what was round the corner. From March 2020 to July 2021 was an absolute nightmare.

“I had no government support and I was self employed and if it wasn’t for my wife and daughter I wouldn’t be here now.

"It hasn’t been right since July 2021 since the pandemic.

Morecambe's Bath Hotel which is temporarily closing on August 20 and may not reopen in its current form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Attendance has been low and I’ve tried my best to get my crew in.

"The band money comes out of my own pocket and it is a struggle.

"I’m a passionate live music lover and The Bath is an icon in the street that can’t go but it’s going.”

Russell said he had tried every avenue to stay at the pub but can't afford it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We had a break-in at one of the flats upstairs which also caused quite a bit of damage in the pub and the cellar.

"The person got in on the scaffolding and broke the skylight window at the top.

"Then they severed a water pipe which flooded my bar and flooded the cellar.

"I was in Malta at the time on holiday and got a telephone call saying something had happened at the pub.

"It was horrendous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Bath will be closing on August 20 and that will be my last trading day.

"With the amount of investment we have put into the place we made it the second best live music venue in the north west compared to what it used to be.

"I believe it will be reopening in October as an art deco bar or a cocktail bar.”

On Facebook the band 5th Element who played at the pub last month said: “A massive thank you to the just plain wonderful Russell and Jane Sherwood for having us on.

"You two are total legends - whatever you end up doing, please don't be strangers!

"We will miss the Bath like crazy, and we really hope this isn't goodbye.”

Work started in June converting the upper floors of The Bath into 11 holiday apartments as part of a £200,000 investment in the building by the owners.

The pub is due to close for repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work will then continue on the renovations to include a new first floor and third floor extension, which should be completed by October.

It is not known if The Bath pub on the ground floor will reopen with a rock music theme or if it will be a different kind of bar.

The Bath was built in the 1930s and has been home to regular live bands, mainly playing rock, heavy metal and blues.

The premises is owned by the Robinson family who also own the Royal Hotel on Thurnham Street in Lancaster, and Steph Howard.