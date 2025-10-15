Iconic Morecambe Bay boat achieves major milestone
Morecambe Bay Prawner Trust stepped in to preserve Spray and keep her sailing as a seaworthy example of North West England’s most iconic boat.
Spray was secured by the trust in February 2024 when she was moved to Glasson Dock for essential maintenance. This was undertaken by the trust’s volunteers under the supervision of local heritage shipwright Matt Foot of the Bay Boatworks and Spray was recently lifted back into the water when this work was completed.
This week was the first time she had left her moorings and she went for her trip under engine power within the ownership of the trust.
"This was an important day for Spray and potentially a challenging one for her crew,” said Robin Ashcroft, a trustee of the Morecambe Bay Prawner Trust and Spray’s skipper.
“Prawners are great sea boats and fabulous to sail but they were never meant to be moored up against a pontoon in a modern marina – there were no marinas in her heyday – nor manoeuvred under engine power in close confines.
"They have long keels which can make them difficult to steer and can be particularly tricky to go astern with, so it was a great relief to discover just how well-mannered she is – even in reverse!”
After her engine trials in the basin at Glasson Dock, there was also the challenge of bringing her back alongside to moor up again.
The next step is for Spray to motor the six nautical miles from Glasson Dock, down the River Lune and out into the Irish Sea where there will be enough room to raise her sails and start doing what she does best – sailing.
Robin added: “Traditionally, prawners were kept on swinging moorings where they would settle on the sand as the tide ebbed.
"Next year will see Spray returning to the waters and the sands of the Morecambe Bay when she’ll be moored off the Stone Jetty in Morecambe during the summer months.
"Here she’ll be easily viewed from the planned site for Eden North with good access to sail the waters of Morecambe Bay and the Irish Sea beyond as she did in the glory days of Morecambe Bay Prawners.”