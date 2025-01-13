Iconic Eric Morecambe glasses fetch £20k at auction of comedy legend’s treasures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pair of Eric Morecambe's glasses have fetched £20,000 at an auction along with other showbusiness memorabilia belonging to the comedy legend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The long-awaited Eric Morecambe Collection Auction took place over two days at the Burton Albion Pirelli Stadium on Friday January 10 and Saturday January 11 2025.

Memorabilia from the legendary comedian’s illustrious career achieved incredible prices under the expert hammer of renowned auctioneers Charles Hanson, Charlie Ross and Rob Oulton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The auction, with a lively room of bidders and a record-breaking online crowd tuning in, featured an extraordinary range of personal items, artwork and iconic memorabilia, exceeded expectations,

One of the most eye-catching moments of the auction came with the sale of Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses, which fetched an astounding £20,000—far surpassing their estimate of £2,000 to £4,000.

delighting collectors, fans, and enthusiasts alike.

One of the most eye-catching moments of the auction came with the sale of Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses, which fetched an astounding £20,000—far surpassing their estimate of £2,000 to £4,000.

These glasses, synonymous with Morecambe’s sharp wit and unforgettable comedic persona, attracted intense bidding from collectors eager to own a piece of television history.

Their sale highlighted the enduring popularity of Eric’s legacy, as well as the emotional and nostalgic value that such personal items hold for his legions of fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A standout moment in the auction was the sale of Lot 476, Portrait of Eric Morecambe OBE by renowned British artist Richard Stone.

A standout moment in the auction was the sale of Lot 476, Portrait of Eric Morecambe OBE by renowned British artist Richard Stone.

This striking oil on canvas, depicts Eric seated and smoking a cigar—capturing his relaxed yet unmistakable charm.

Painted in 1978 for the Anglia Television documentary Morecambe & Stone, the portrait is a stunning tribute to the iconic comedian.

Signed by the artist and framed, the piece sold for £15,000, reflecting the lasting appeal of Eric’s image and the high esteem in which he is held by both fans and collectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric Morecambe’s personal items, including Lot 457, his writing desk, sold for £2,800 (Estimate £1,000 – £1,500), and Lot 609, his beloved pipes, sold for £1,100 (Estimate £200 – £400), were also highly sought after.

The portrait had previously been exhibited at Notable Portraits at Partridge Fine Art in London in 2004, and a catalogue from the exhibition was included with the lot, adding further provenance to this exceptional artwork.

Another exciting moment came when Lot 501, the famous ventriloquist dummy Charlie, the beloved companion to Eric Morecambe’s legendary comedy performances, sold for £6,200 (Estimate £2,000 – £3,000).

The enduring legacy of Eric Morecambe’s genius and sense of humour was also captured in the sale of Lot 566, an autograph letter from Ernie Wise to Eric, which took an unexpected turn by revealing Ernie’s wish to end their partnership, sold for £3,200 (Estimate £500 – £600).

The letter offered a fascinating glimpse into the complexities and dynamics of their iconic duo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auctioneers Charles Hanson and Charlie Ross kept the atmosphere lively and engaging.

Eric Morecambe’s personal items, including Lot 457, his writing desk, sold for £2,800 (Estimate £1,000 – £1,500), and Lot 609, his beloved pipes, sold for £1,100 (Estimate £200 – £400), were also highly sought after.

Further stirring nostalgia was Lot 561, a personal letter from HM King Charles III to Eric, which fetched £2,500 (Estimate £500 – £1,000), highlighting the lasting impact Eric Morecambe had across various circles.

Several works of art also fetched impressive sums, with Lot 434, Eric Morecambe OBE’s Winter Study with Robin (Oil on Canvas), and Lot 436, Eric’s Sun and Poplar Trees (Oil on Card), both selling for £4,100 and £4,200, respectively—far exceeding their estimated values of £30 – £50.

In total, the auction raised well over half a million pounds, with bidders from across the world competing for pieces of Morecambe’s legacy.

“We were thrilled with the extraordinary results achieved at this auction,” said Charles Hanson, of Hanson Auctioneers.

“Eric Morecambe’s legacy lives on in the hearts of millions, and the prices reflect not only the quality and uniqueness of the items but also the deep affection fans continue to hold for him. It’s been an incredible two days!”