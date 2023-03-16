News you can trust since 1837
Iconic design brand Pandora returns to Lancaster city centre

One of Lancaster’s longest-established family-owned retailers is celebrating the reintroduction of an iconic brand to its portfolio.

By Debbie Butler
Published 16th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT- 2 min read

After a hiatus of nearly eight years, Pandora will be returning to independent jewellery store Silver Tree, located on Penny Street.

Founded in 1982, Patricia Gibson took over ownership in 1991, and today the business is run by her son Oliver and his wife Hannah, alongside co-director Katie Foxcroft.

Also founded in 1982, Danish brand Pandora is one of the best-known success stories in the jewellery world. Starting as a small jewellery shop and importer themselves, within a decade they began manufacturing their own pieces. In 2000 they introduced the iconic and beloved charms designed for bracelets and necklaces which have brought worldwide fame and loyalty.

Katie Foxcroft (left), Oliver Gibson and Hannah Gibson of Silver Tree, Lancaster.
Now after many successful discussions and hush-hush preparations, the team at Silver Tree are delighted to reveal that this month, Pandora will be returning to the much-loved Lancaster store, along with all their very latest designs.

“From regulars to new customers, we get requests for Pandora almost daily, it definitely felt like a gap in our portfolio,” said Hannah.

“Silver Tree has always been known for seeking out the most interesting and creative designers, from ChloBo and Clogau Gold to exciting new finds like Barcelona-based PDPAOLA’s beautiful, bold jewellery pieces.

“We’re thrilled to open this new chapter in our partnership with Pandora. As well as the charms, which can be selected to fit a special occasion, and develop depth and meaning around the personal story and style of their wearer, I’ve loved viewing their new collection, chic hand-finished rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings and watches, which are modern classics in their own right.

“At a time when we are all still juggling and being careful, it’s been the perfect spring boost. After so much secrecy, hope and hard work behind the scenes, I’m just glad I can finally shout about it!”

Silver Tree Jewellery first opened in Simon’s Arcade in 1982. Patricia Gibson took over ownership in 1991, joined by her son Oliver in 2005. Now located on Penny Street, today the business is run by Oliver, his wife Hannah, and co-director Katie Foxcroft, where they have built a reputation for sourcing affordable luxury brands and one-off artisan designs.

