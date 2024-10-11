I think these aerial views over Lancaster and Morecambe from 1946 through to 2009 are fascinating

A trawl through our archives unearthed these great aerial pictures taken in the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

The shots date from 1946 through to 2009 and feature some historic buildings still here today plus some long gone.

We hope you enjoy looking at them.

This picture was taken during a press visit to Morecambe South Gas Field in 2009 and shows an aerial view of Morecambe taken on the return to Heysham helipad.

This picture was taken during a press visit to Morecambe South Gas Field in 2009 and shows an aerial view of Morecambe taken on the return to Heysham helipad. Photo: Peter Wilcock

The former Frontierland fairground in Morecambe which is now owned by Lancaster City Council who hope to see a hotel and leisure led development on the site in the future.

The former Frontierland fairground in Morecambe which is now owned by Lancaster City Council who hope to see a hotel and leisure led development on the site in the future. Photo: Nigel Slater

An aerial view of the old Lancaster Moor Hospital taken in 1999.

An aerial view of the old Lancaster Moor Hospital taken in 1999. Photo: IAN ROBINSON

An aerial view of the West End of Morecambe and the Battery taken in 2002.

An aerial view of the West End of Morecambe and the Battery taken in 2002. Photo: NIGEL SLATER

