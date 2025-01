We’ve found photos of the town centre and the Arndale, of old shops that are no longer with us, plus lots of views of the promenade during different decades.

Do you remember Megazone and the Midland before it was restored? You’ll find pictures of both of these plus many more that will bring the memories flooding back.

We hope you enjoy this look into Morecambe’s colourful past.

1 . Old Morecambe The Market Street entrance to The Arndale centre. Picture taken in 1999. Photo: National World

2 . Old Morecambe Tesco Metro in the Arndale in 2010. Photo: National World

3 . Old Morecambe A view of Morecambe prom showing Queen Street and Hart's restaurant in the 1950s. Photo: Submitted

4 . Old Morecambe The Arndale Centre in 2009. Photo: National World