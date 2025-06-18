Hundreds of reports of dog mess in Lancaster

There were hundreds of cases of dog fouling reported in Lancaster over the last five years.

A new study by dog marketplace https://www.puppies.co.uk/ has found over 50,000 reports of dog fouling across the country over the same period.

The company sent Freedom of Information requests to English councils, asking for the number of dog fouling reports in their area, the number of Fixed Penalty Notices issued, and the number of enforcement officers responsible for monitoring and addressing dog fouling.

It found there were 743 reports of dog fouling in Lancaster over the last five years.

However, it also found Lancaster City Council issued no FPNs (fixed penalty notices) to dog owners caught letting their pets foul public land.

Across the country, the average fine issued varied greatly, from £273 in Newcastle, to £40 in Babergh.

Despite the high number of reports, only 1,182 FPNs relating to dog fouling have been issued in the past five years, an average of just 14 per council. A total of £101,605 in fines was also reported, an average of £1,210 per council.

The figures come after a poll by YouGov found 55% of adults said they saw dog poo in their local area either fairly or very often.

A spokesperson for puppies.co.uk said: "Owners are legally required to pick up their dog’s poo in public, and while most regularly do, a worrying number are failing to dispose of their dog’s waste properly."

The company sent requests to 200 councils across England, with 85 of them replying in time.

Of those that did, Chorley Council had the most reports of fouling (6,576), followed by Sunderland City Council (5,056) and Erewash Borough Council (4,047).

Barnsley Council issued the most FPNs (283), with Bassetlaw District Council second (115) and Dudley Council third (82).

There were 32 councils which reported dog fouling incidents but issued no penalty notices.

The study also found Lancaster City Council has two enforcement officers responsible for monitoring and addressing dog fouling.

The spokesperson added: "Dog waste isn’t just unsightly; it’s a public health risk that can help spread disease.

"So, it’s important to be a responsible dog owner and ensure you’re doing your bit to look after your local area, keeping it tidy and hygienic for everyone.”