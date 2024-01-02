Hundreds brave freezing water for hospice New Year's Day dip in Morecambe Bay

St John's Hospice's popular New Year's Day Dip returned to start 2024, with hundreds of people signing up for a dip in Morecambe Bay to raise money to provide care for palliative patients and their families.

Experienced wild swimmers took to the sea in wetsuits, some braved it in swimwear, while many others were sponsored to do the Dip in fancy dress. More people than ever got in the sea in the name of a good cause, and were blessed with sunshine as they braved the cold water and icy winds.

Lisa Morgan, fundraising manager, St John's Hospice, in Lancaster, said: "Thank you to everyone who came along and started 2024 in such a positive way! We're so happy to see lots of new and familiar faces. Our amazing community is so dedicated to supporting their local Hospice, and what a fresh start they've had to the new year!

"I want to thank all our amazing volunteers, SCH Hire, the RNLI and Morecambe Sailing Club for helping us with this event, and making sure everyone was safe in the sea. We've had so much fun and I hope all our swimmers, dippers and everyone who came along to watch has too. This event has already raised over £4,000, with money still coming in!

"We're looking forward to lots of new and exciting events in 2024."

RNLI volunteers provided refreshments on the day.

1 . New Year's Day Dip Even Father Christmas took part in the New Year's Day Dip in Morecambe Bay. Photo: Richard Hislop Photo Sales

2 . New Year's Day Dip A lady in a colourful headdress for the New Year's Day Dip in Morecambe Bay. Photo: Keith Douglas Photo Sales

3 . New Year's Day Dip Three people dressed up to take part in the New Year's Day Dip in Morecambe Bay. Photo: St John's Hospice Photo Sales