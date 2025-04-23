Hugely popular Wray Scarecrow Festival starts this weekend with 'circus' theme
Wray Scarecrow Festival and fair makes a welcome return to the village near Lancaster on April 26 until May 5 with plenty of entertainment and lots of scarecrows.
The 2025 theme is ‘circus’ and here are some key dates from the 10 day programme.
Saturday, April 26 10k road race (starts near “The Old Bobbin Mill”) 1.15pm.
Sunday, April 27 Car Boot Sale on the school field (LA2 8RG) 8am; Fantastical Quests 10am
Monday, April 28 to Thursday, May 1 Wray Primary School children will be maypole dancing and singing in the school playground – 2.30pm every day.
Tuesday, April 29 April Fell Race (starts at the Flood Gardens on Main Street) 7pm.
Saturday, May 3 Giant Scarecrow Parade (starts at the Flood Gardens on Main Street) and Scarecrow competition prize giving and party (on the school field) including a silent disco – 5pm; local history tours (walking - meet outside The George and Dragon) 11am and 2pm.
Sunday, May 4 Local History Tours (walking - meet outside The George and Dragon) 11am and 2pm.
Monday, May 5 Traditional May Fair (Samba Espirito - drumming band - parading from the Flood Gardens on Main Street to the school field – 10.45am; Local history tours (walking - meet outside The George and Dragon) – 11am; Samba Espirito - drumming band - leading festival goers from the school field (4pm) down to Great Ball Race at Wray Bridge – 5pm.
A major feature of the festival is the Scarecrow Competition, keenly ‘fought’ by villagers.
Entries on display throughout the village provide a great selection for visitors to look at as they walk around the village.
The competition categories are: Theme (this year Circus), Traditional, Topical, Animated, “Community Care” and local Primary Schools.
There is also a “People’s Choice” prize; individuals can enter this by using the slip in their Festival Programme to list the numbers of their three favourite Scarecrows.
The £25 winner is drawn at random from those who included the highest overall winner in their entry.
The traditional May Fair will be held on Monday May 5 starting at 10am.
There are a range of performers and acts from 11am throughout the afternoon, at three locations:
