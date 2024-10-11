Huge indoor market comes to Morecambe venue this weekend
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Morecambe’s Platform venue will play host to a huge indoor market this weekend.
Morecambe Event Co will be bringing Market By The Sea to The Platform on Saturday October 12 and Sunday October 13.
You can expect a vast selection of different stalls, both indoors and outdoors, from some of the best local crafters, traders and businesses.
Hot food and drinks will be available, as well as face painting and a variety of different activities for children.
Doors open to the public from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.