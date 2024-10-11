Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe’s Platform venue will play host to a huge indoor market this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe Event Co will be bringing Market By The Sea to The Platform on Saturday October 12 and Sunday October 13.

You can expect a vast selection of different stalls, both indoors and outdoors, from some of the best local crafters, traders and businesses.

Hot food and drinks will be available, as well as face painting and a variety of different activities for children.

Doors open to the public from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.