HSBC UK Lancaster branch will shut on Thursday (March 28) at 2pm and expects to reopen on Monday April 22 after a refresh, including internal building work. .

“We are pleased that our Lancaster branch is getting a refresh with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about,” said Dale Cruickshank HSBC UK’s Local Director.

“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre."

The bank will also be hosting Community Pop Up Events at WHSmith in Market Street, Lancaster, on April 3, April 4, April 9 and April 10 between 10am and 2pm.