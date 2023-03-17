News you can trust since 1837
How you celebrated Red Nose Day in Lancaster and Morecambe over the years

It’s Red Nose Day on Friday (March 17) so there’s no better time to take a trip down memory lane and remember some of the crazy antics the people of Lancaster and Morecambe have got up to in the past to mark the occasion.

By Debbie Butler
Published 17th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

A look through our picture archives unearthed some great pictures of Comic Relief in years gone by with many photos showing schools and workplaces raising money for the charity and having a great time in the process.

Crazy costumes and capers were not in short supply as local folk gave their all in aid of this great cause.

We hope you enjoy looking back at these pictures as much as we did.

Mad scientists from West End Primary School who dressed up for National Science and Engineering Week and Red Nose Day.

1. Red Nose Day

Mad scientists from West End Primary School who dressed up for National Science and Engineering Week and Red Nose Day.

Pupils dressed as staff and members of staff dressed as pupils for Red Nose Day at Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in Carnforth.

2. Red Nose Day

Pupils dressed as staff and members of staff dressed as pupils for Red Nose Day at Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in Carnforth.

The headteacher at Westgate Primary School all dressed up for Comic Relief.

3. Red Nose Day

The headteacher at Westgate Primary School all dressed up for Comic Relief.

West End Primary School who dressed up as mad scientists to mark National Science and Engineering Week, and Red Nose Day.

4. Red Nose Day

West End Primary School who dressed up as mad scientists to mark National Science and Engineering Week, and Red Nose Day.

