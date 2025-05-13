How long the good weather will last in Lancaster and Morecambe following 23C temperatures

Lancaster and Morecambe have been enjoying warm temperatures of 23C over the past few days, but how long will this pleasant weather last?

The forecast for the week ahead looks to be warm and sunny, with high pressure keeping settled conditions in place across the region.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 20s, and Lancaster is set to see 21C on Friday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The settled weather is expected to continue into the weekend too as high pressure remains centred over the UK, although cloud

and early mist will probably become a bit more widespread, this gradually retreating back to coasts through the course of the daytime.”

Here’s the weather outlook for the coming days:

Tuesday, (May 13):

Feeling warm with temperatures above average for the time of year and with light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Max: 24C/Min 7C

Wednesday, (May 14):

Early low cloud soon breaking up to leave another dry and fine day with sunny spells. Feel pleasant in the sunshine with light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Max: 21C/Min 4C

Thursday, (May 15):

Dry with plenty of sunny spells by day, with clear skies overnight. Temperatures staying above average, but chilly overnight with a frost.

Max: 21C/Min 4C

Friday, (May 16):

Dry with plenty of sunny spells by day, with clear skies overnight. Temperatures staying above average, but chilly overnight with a frost.

Max: 23C/Min 4C

Saturday, (May 17):

Dry with plenty of sunny spells by day, with clear skies overnight. Temperatures staying above average, but chilly overnight with a frost.

Max: 22C/ Min 5C

Sunday, (May 18):

Sunny throughout the day.

Max: 21C/Min 5C

Monday, (May 19):

Sunny throughout the day.

Max: 21C/Min 6C