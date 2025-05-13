How long the good weather will last in Lancaster and Morecambe following 23C temperatures
The forecast for the week ahead looks to be warm and sunny, with high pressure keeping settled conditions in place across the region.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 20s, and Lancaster is set to see 21C on Friday.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The settled weather is expected to continue into the weekend too as high pressure remains centred over the UK, although cloud
and early mist will probably become a bit more widespread, this gradually retreating back to coasts through the course of the daytime.”
Here’s the weather outlook for the coming days:
Tuesday, (May 13):
Feeling warm with temperatures above average for the time of year and with light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Max: 24C/Min 7C
Wednesday, (May 14):
Early low cloud soon breaking up to leave another dry and fine day with sunny spells. Feel pleasant in the sunshine with light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Max: 21C/Min 4C
Thursday, (May 15):
Dry with plenty of sunny spells by day, with clear skies overnight. Temperatures staying above average, but chilly overnight with a frost.
Max: 21C/Min 4C
Friday, (May 16):
Dry with plenty of sunny spells by day, with clear skies overnight. Temperatures staying above average, but chilly overnight with a frost.
Max: 23C/Min 4C
Saturday, (May 17):
Dry with plenty of sunny spells by day, with clear skies overnight. Temperatures staying above average, but chilly overnight with a frost.
Max: 22C/ Min 5C
Sunday, (May 18):
Sunny throughout the day.
Max: 21C/Min 5C
Monday, (May 19):
Sunny throughout the day.
Max: 21C/Min 6C