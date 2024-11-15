How Grade I listed country house once owned by iconic Claughton Brick Company near Lancaster was relocated in the 1930s

Claughton Hall is a large, Grade I listed, country house situated between Hornby and Caton.

The original house has been dated to around 1600, although it is thought to feature remains from the fifteenth century.

Remarkably, in the 1930s the house was taken down stone by stone and rebuilt nearby, a considerable undertaking.

Throughout its history, Claughton Hall has changed hands several times.

In 1523 the Croft family were owners of the manor of Claughton and it remained in their possession until 1718, when it was forfeited on account of the family’s Catholicism and purchased by the

Fenwicks of Burrow Hall.

In 1898, the house was sold to the Claughton Manor Brick Company before being purchased by Esmond and Dora Morse in 1931.

Several years prior to the Morses acquiring the house, in 1914 the Victoria History of the County of Lancashire described Claughton Hall as a picturesque building and notes that it was then used as a farmhouse.

It stood on the lower slope of the hill just above Claughton church overlooking the Lune Valley to the north.

Despite this favourable location, the Morses made the bold decision to dismantle the hall and rebuild it 300 feet higher upon the edge of the moor.

At the time, Esmond was general manager of Williamson’s factory in Lancaster, a company that specialised in manufacturing coated fabrics, oilcloth and linoleum.

When it came to planning the project on Claughton Hall, for architectural guidance Esmond enlisted the services of Harry Fairhurst and son of Manchester.

In June 1932 Fairhurst began by inviting contractors to submit offers to move the building.

Because of the difficulty of preparing a specification, it was decided to cost the work on a time and materials basis.

Contractors were asked to submit an hourly rate for horse, cart and driver as well as a motor wagon and driver for both 30 cwt and 4 or 5 tons capacity.

C M Slinger and sons of High Bentham were subsequently appointed.

Although they employed 100 men at the time, such was the scale of the project it was necessary for them to recruit additional labour.

Applications came from many men in the district, including Wilson Huck, a stonemason from Staveley, Keith Woodhouse, a joiner from Scotforth and Tom Dinsdale from Sedbergh.

The builder Christopher Slinger purchased his first motor vehicle for the contract, a Morris Minor commercial lorry.

When work commenced, Mr and Mrs Bargh were tenants of Claughton Hall farm.

Their farmhouse formed a wing on the main hall and it was necessary for them to vacate some of the rooms during demolition.

Their descendants remain owners of the farm to this day.

In the early 1950s, a set of plans for the rebuilding were discovered by Jack Smethhurst, enabling us to see how the work on Claughton Hall was planned and carried out.

Jack was employed in the building division of Williamson’s and found the plans in a small secret room whilst repairing a lantern roof at the Lune Mills works.

The large-scale drawings show each elevation was colour coded and that individual courses of stone numbered.

This meant that after each course was removed, it could be identified and rebuilt in its original position.

However well planned, the work was very labour intensive: stone by stone the hall was carried away to the new location high upon the edge of the moor.

Claughton Hall now stands in splendid isolation on the edge of the moor, such as it had never enjoyed previously.

At the time of the removal a new upper great hall was formed, making use of huge cruck beams salvaged from a demolished tithe barn in Eardisley, Hertfordshire.

Also added on the ground floor was some fine linenfold panelling from an old house in Grundisburgh, Suffolk.

The Hall very nearly became a heap of rubble again during World War Two.

On October 29 1940, a German bomber, probably enroute to attack the shipyards of Barrow, became lost in fog.

The bomber jettisoned its bombs on Claughton moor between Claughton hall and Manor House Farm, with one bomb exploding upon impact, blowing out many windows in the hall.

The other bomb was exploded by the naval bomb disposal squad a week or so later.

Many thanks to Michael Slinger for information and photographs.

