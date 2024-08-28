Housing project reveals plans for former Lancaster vicarage
Dr Philip Gager of St Thomas Lancaster Housing Projects CIO has applied for a change of use from a dwelling house to a house of multiple occupation at The Sanctuary on Slyne Road in Lancaster.
In planning documents it said: “The house was rented by the previous owner (Diocese of Blackburn) to a family.
“The interior to the dwelling will facilitate the housing of a host individual/couple and four additional single individuals.
“Renovation to be carried out of interior house to update and restore kitchen, bathrooms, and bedrooms and immediate outdoor garden area.”
A heritage statement said: “St Lukes Vicarage, 46A Slyne Road, Lancaster, LA1 2HU is located within the Slyne Road Conservation Area.
"In accordance with the Slyne Road Conservation Area Assessment the area can be summarised as having the following qualities:
• A late Victorian suburb grouped in a linear arrangement along Slyne Road
• Includes a core of civic and public buildings to the south set within generous grounds and greenery
• Distinctive mixture of Classical, Tudor, Perpendicular and Gothic revival styles
• Modest terraced villas with rhythm of bay windows with distinctive polygonal piend form, sliding sash windows, canopied entrances and decorative joinery, ridges and finials
• Prevalent use of sandstone walling and slate roofs
• Mature trees and greenery, with planting to gardens fronted by stone boundary walls topped with decorative limestone
"Planning permission is requested for the internal renovation of the property.
“The building structure is situated on grounds that border the Slyne Road Conservation Area.
"No areas of the Conservation Area will be changed or disturbed by the internal renovation of the existing building.
“Some minor modifications to the vehicular parking arrangements are proposed to the frontage of the property.
"However, these alterations will not affect the existing trees.”
A decision on whether to allow the change of use from a dwelling house to a house of multiple occupation has yet to be made by the planning committee.
The planning application number 24/00176/FUL can be viewed at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning
