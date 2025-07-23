Housing association blasted over lack of maintenance by ‘embarrassed’ Lancaster resident

A Lancaster resident says the housing firm which owns her home are failing to meet their side of the bargain by failing to maintain the grounds around the properties regularly.

The resident of a property owned by housing association Places for People says she is paying almost £25 a month extra in her rent for maintenance work to be carried out – which has been weeks behind schedule.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, lives in the Bath Mill Square houses in Lancaster, where she pays £487 a month for a two-bed townhouse.

This includes £5.66 a week for grounds maintenance – for work such as landscaping of lawns, bushes and trees, and weed control.

Staff cutting the lawn during heavy rain last week.

The small estate has 24 houses, meaning more than £7,000 a year is paid for the work to be carried out.

The resident said the land is meant to be maintained every fortnight, but recently had to ask several times when it wasn’t touched for almost two months.

"They take our money but aren’t doing ther work,” she said. “It would be a different matter if we didn’t pay our rent on time.

"It’s embarrassing, I don’t want people coming to visit as it looks such a mess.

Some of the grounds around Bath Mill Square that have not been maintained by Places for People.

"I have never missed a rent payment and they keep putting it up but are not keeping up their side of the bargain. I am sick of it, it’s unacceptable.

"It is meant to be done every two weeks in the summer and we have this argument every year.”

After being promised workmen would visit last week, the grass was cut but during heavy rainfall.

“They came to cut the grass last week in the rain and haven’t been back since,” the resident added. “It’s an absolute joke, the square looks such a mess.”

Some of the grounds around Bath Mill Square that have not been maintained by Places for People.

A Places for People spokesperson said: “The maintenance charge customers pay at Bath Mill Square includes, and is not limited to, litter picking, weed spraying, mowing and strimming, pruning, reporting of fly tipping and associated repairs, moss removal and trimming of shrubs in line with health and safety guidance.

"The frequency of our service is increased over the summer months to help maintain the outside areas. We aim to visit every two weeks between March and September and once a month during winter.

"However, this is the recommended frequency and can be influenced by the scale of works required each year. We do not commit to a set day for each site but guarantee over the course of the year customers will have a total of 19 visits from our landscapes team.

“Our colleagues won’t always be working in the square and be visible to all our customers on each visit.

Some of the grounds around Bath Mill Square that have not been maintained by Places for People.

“We acknowledge that there has been a gap in service for the last few weeks and apologise for the inconvenience this has caused. This was due to a change in personnel.

"A team was on site [last week] to carry out some work. We can assure our customers that the lost visit will be made up over the course of the year.”