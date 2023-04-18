News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
49 minutes ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
1 hour ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
1 hour ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
2 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
2 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

House prices in Lancaster and Morecambe: the 9 neighbourhoods with the cheapest homes

Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.

By Debbie Butler
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:25 BST

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost of living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider. So which parts of the Lancaster district have the most affordable homes?

Average house prices vary dramatically across the different neighbourhoods of Lancaster, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Across England and Wales, the cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property can largely be found in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 128 have median house prices of under £100,000. The cheapest place to buy a house is Horden in County Durham, where the average property will set you back just £57,500. Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods were all found in London. Barking Central was the cheapest neighbourhood to buy a property in the capital, with prices just below £200,000.

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022. How do property prices compare in Morecambe and Lancaster? Here we reveal the nine cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property.

And here are the nine neighbourhoods in the Lancaster district with the most expensive homes

Median price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £185,250.

1. Lancaster East

Median price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £185,250. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Median price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £181,500.

2. Heysham & Overton

Median price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £181,500. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Median price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £158,000.

3. Morecambe South West

Median price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £158,000. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Median price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £158,000.

4. Westgate

Median price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £158,000. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LancasterHOUSE pricesOffice for National StatisticsMorecambeCounty DurhamEnglandWalesHumber