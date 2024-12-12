Houghton Weavers Christmas show at Morecambe's Platform

The Houghton Weavers are back on tour this winter coming to Morecambe’s Platform theatre on Thursday, December 19.

They have been entertaining folk for many years with their unique blend of popular folk music, humour and audience participation and have recorded over 30 albums.

Their annual autumn/winter tour brings stories and songs to the stage, with an added touch of festive fun on their December concerts.

Having recently been one of the Headline Acts at The Great British Folk Festival, their single “Wild Mountain Thyme” appeared in the Heritage Charts Top 40 and is set to be featured in the soon to be released film “Between Weathers”.

Steve Millington of The Houghton Weavers said: “I began my tenure with The Houghton Weavers for a Christmas Tour, so the winter concerts will always have a special place in my heart.

“That planned one-off six-week-stint has become almost 30 years so far, and I’ve enjoyed working with all of the original members in that time. “Over the last three decades, I’ve been privileged to record, arrange and produce 22 of the Houghton Weavers records.

“It’s a creative pleasure working with Jim both on stage and in the studio. This winter, we’ll be joined by some world-class guest musicians and I’m so looking forward to making music with them all.

“I am very much looking forward to this year’s tour, meeting up with all our fans and friends, and of course making some new ones, so please come along and enjoy a fun-packed evening with The Houghton Weavers!”.

To book tickets for the show at The Platform which starts at 7.30pm, visit https://uk.patronbase.com/_ThePlatform/Seats/NumSeats?prod_id=HW24&perf_id=1§ion_id=M&action=&seat_type_id=SEAT