Horses unharmed after fire at stables in Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters were called out to a blaze at stables in Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two fire engines from Morecambe and one from Lancaster were sent to the fire on Out Moss Lane, Morecambe at 5.17pm on January 22.

Crews used one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for roughly 90 minutes before returning back to station.

A fire service spokesman said: “You will be glad to know no horses were injured or harmed due to this incident.”