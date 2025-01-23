Horses unharmed after fire at stables in Morecambe
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters were called out to a blaze at stables in Morecambe.
Two fire engines from Morecambe and one from Lancaster were sent to the fire on Out Moss Lane, Morecambe at 5.17pm on January 22.
Crews used one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for roughly 90 minutes before returning back to station.
A fire service spokesman said: “You will be glad to know no horses were injured or harmed due to this incident.”