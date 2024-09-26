Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge Halloween party is being thrown in Morecambe this October.

New events brand, THUMPIN' is bringing the best in Bounce and club anthems to Morecambe with special appearances from some of the biggest artists in the industry.

Expect a full club transformation with a full horror theme from the moment you walk in to the ticket area, following on into the main arena with a brand new lighting show, projector visuals and an unmatched sound system to boot.

DJ Angel, MC Em:dmc, DJ Howard B, MC Ave, MD Project plus residents CAS - Roy - Jayden will be bringing the bounce and club anthem to Kings Quarters above the Kings Arms in Morecambe on Saturday, October 26 from 8pm until 2am.

A horror themed bounce night is coming to The Kings Quarters in Morecambe for Halloween.

Paper tickets are available for the locals and a limited amount are still available via Skiddle at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/The-Kings-Arms%2C-Morecambe/Thumpin-Halloween-Launch-Party/40081480/

Morecambe late-night venue Popworld at the Kings Arms was revamped into the function room called The King's Quarters a couple of years ago.