Horrified families witnessed brutal attack in Lancaster city centre
The court heard that Adam Barnes on July 20 was sat on Horseshoe Corner within the city centre drinking with a number of associates.
He then began attacking a male associate, pushing him off a bench and kicking him to the head numerous times.
The other man received injuries to his body and head due to the attack.
It was a busy Saturday afternoon in the city with many people including families witnessing the attack.
After being arrested by police, Barnes decided to urinate and smear his blood within a police vehicle, causing the vehicle to be temporarily unavailable to respond to emergencies.
Adam Barnes, 47, of no fixed abode but from Lancaster, was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against another man in Lancaster city centre and causing damage to a police vehicle.
Barnes was sentenced to five months and one day in jail at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court.