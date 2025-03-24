Hornby firefighters called out to three emergencies in Lancaster

Hornby firefighters were called out to a fire on a hill and also a fire on some dry grass land.

Hornby firefighters were called to three emergencies within an hour.

They were called out to a fire on a hill in the local area at 6.51pm on March 21.

On arrival it was found to be a controlled burn and the owner was with the fire.

At 7.26pm on March 21 they were called to a person stuck in a lift alongside Lancaster Fire Station.

Crews utilised lift keys to open the broken lift door and release the person inside.

Finally at 7.50pm on the same day they were called to a fire in the open as soon as they became available from the previous job.

On arrival a large amount of fire was found on some dry grass land.