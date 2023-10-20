News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Homeless woman from Lancaster with 30 year record of offending jailed again

A woman with a 30 year record of offending has been imprisoned again.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST
Blackpool Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardBlackpool Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Blackpool Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kimberley Derbyshire told a judge as he jailed her for five months: "I am not bothered”.

Derbyshire, 41, of no fixed abode in Lancaster appeared before District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

She admitted headbutting a man who intervened as she went shoplifting.

She admitted assault, being drunk and disorderly, causing criminal damage at a petrol station and two shoplifting offences.