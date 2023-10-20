Homeless woman from Lancaster with 30 year record of offending jailed again
A woman with a 30 year record of offending has been imprisoned again.
Kimberley Derbyshire told a judge as he jailed her for five months: "I am not bothered”.
Derbyshire, 41, of no fixed abode in Lancaster appeared before District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.
She admitted headbutting a man who intervened as she went shoplifting.
She admitted assault, being drunk and disorderly, causing criminal damage at a petrol station and two shoplifting offences.