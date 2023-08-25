Homeless woman escapes jail sentence for shoplifting in Morecambe and Lancaster
Nicola Wendy Flood, 45, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing Ferrero Rocher, String Lights, Wild Flower Diffuser, Ferrero Collection x 2, Lighter Green x 4, Bic Lighter CDU x 2, Nescafe Original x 2, and Bourbon Cola x 2 on April 29, 2023 worth £63.45 belonging to Lidl, Westgate, Morecambe.
She also admitted stealing a box of fairy washing tablets, a box of bold 3 in 1 tablets, a box of tropical surf pink box powder, a bottle of surf tropical liquid, two candles and a jelly belly candle on April 29, 2023 worth £21.24, belonging to SPAR in Lancaster.At Preston Magistrates’ Court she was sentenced to six months in jail suspended for 12 months for both offences and was ordered to pay compensation of £21.24.
She also admitted breaching a community order and magistrates extended the order by six months.