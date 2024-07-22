Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Protesters who object to a Lancaster couple being classed by city council staff as ‘intentionally homeless’ lobbied a top councillors meeting.

Lancaster and Morecambe Tenants & Community Union (TACU) protested at Lancaster City Council’s recent cabinet meeting about Gamaraldin Ishaq, a takeaway operator who reportedly ran into difficulties with rising costs, and his wife, who is due to have a baby this autumn.

The tenants union said the council leader, Philip Black, refused their request to speak for two minutes at the cabinet meeting.

The tenants’ union disagrees with a city council homelessness team’s decision that the couple have become ‘intentionally homeless’ and, so, are not entitled to housing assistance.

Lancaster Tenants And Community Union Protest (TACU). Pic TACU.

The union said Mr Ishaq, from Lancaster’s Castle ward, ran into difficulties running a takeaway because of soaring costs.

This led to financial hardship and Mr Ishaq’s landlord served notice on him and his wife, Magbola Jamal, earlier this year.

The couple are now staying in emergency guest-house accommodation, the tenants’ union said.

Following the council’s decision of ‘intentional homelessness’, the couple can ask the council for a review.

However, they will be told to leave the guest-house if the council’s final decision remains unchanged.

The tenants union said the concept of ‘intentional homelessness’ has been interpreted by judges as a measure to stop homeless applicants ‘queue jumping’ in their need for social housing.

Tenants’ union member Anna Oakes-Monger said: “The idea that someone can be ‘intentionally homeless’ is the violence of the state, clear-as-day. It’s a typical tool of a system that tells us social housing can only be gate-kept, not built. And that is ultimately designed to expand wealth extraction by private landlords. ‘Intentional homelessness’ pushes people and families into long-term crisis. We must stop it.”

And fellow union member Patrick Davies claimed: “As well as ‘intentional homelessness’ being completely perverse, the council’s reasoning just doesn’t make any sense. We explained this to them before they confirmed it. They’ve also repeatedly lost emails and appeared to imagine completely contradictory information.”

The tenants union said its members take joint action to ‘challenge the powerful and improve our lives’.

It highlights rising living costs, ‘rip-off landlords’ and low wages, it said. It wants community to be more connected, supportive and powerful.

Councillor Caroline Jackson, Lancaster City Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We recognise the significant impact and distress that homelessness can have on families. Our teams will always endeavour to support residents in these circumstances and make referrals to other support services, where appropriate. We are always open to further dialogue and have offered to meet with TACU to discuss matters further.”

Regarding public speaking at meetings, the council said there is a clear procedure in its constitution. Any member of the public can raise issues of concern, if the required notice is given.

At cabinet meetings, the public can only speak on issues on the agenda. A notice period is needed for the words used in any potential speech to be considered as proper and relevant to the meeting.

Notice of a person’s wish to speak must be registered with the council’s democratic support department in writing or by phone before noon on the Thursday before cabinet meetings.