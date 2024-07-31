David Spencer.

A homeless man has been sentenced to prison for a burglary in Lancaster.

On July 7 2024, officers were called to a burglary at Jo & Cass hairdressers on Great John Street.

It was reported that a man had gained access to the shop through the back door, taking items such as iPads, hair straighteners, and hair products.

After appearing at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court, David Spencer, 35, of no fixed address, was found guilty of burglary and has been sentenced to four months in prison.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).