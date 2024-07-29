Homeless man jailed for Lancaster hair salon burglary
A homeless man has been found guilty of a burglary at a hair salon in Lancaster city centre in July.
After being found guilty of burglary, David Spencer, 35, of no fixed abode, was jailed for four months and three days by magistrates at Lancaster.
The court heard that Spencer forced his way into the premises during the hours of daylight whilst the business was closed, and stole items and cash from within.
Spencer was convicted as part of police Operation Vulture tackling retail crime across the county.