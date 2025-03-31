Homeless man jailed for 10 months for Lancaster burglary

By Michelle Blade
Published 31st Mar 2025, 09:51 BST
A homeless man was jailed for 10 months for a Lancaster burglary.

Police said that a city centre shop was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday, March 16 and a large amount of jewellery and watches were stolen.

Later the same day, a police officer saw Stephen Williams and searched him, and found on his person the majority of the stolen items.

Williams was arrested and interviewed whereby he gave no account to how and why he had the stolen items in his possession.

Stephen Williams of no fixed abode has been jailed for burglary.

The investigation continued and other evidence put Williams at the burgled property at the time it was broken into.

Williams, of no fixed abode, Lancaster was charged on Wednesday March 26 for committing the burglary and was remanded to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court.

The court found Williams guilty and he was jailed for 10 months.

Williams was at the time currently on licence and managed by The Probation Service after being released early from HMP a few weeks before, for a violent unprovoked attack on two

members of the public in Lancaster city centre.

