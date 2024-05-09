Homeless man, 55, jailed after ‘reckless damage’ to Morecambe businesses

Andrew Phimister, 55, of no fixed abode, has been jailed for seven weeks.

A homeless man has been jailed for seven weeks after committing criminal damage in Morecambe.

Andrew Phimister, 55, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty in court to three counts of criminal damage which occurred in Morecambe Town Centre yesterday (Wednesday) morning and was sentenced to seven weeks in prison.

A police spokesman said: “We will take proactive action against anyone committing such mindless and reckless damage which has a massive impact on local independent businesses.”