Oglethorpe, Sturton and Gillibrand, with offices in Castle Park, has welcomed Laura Barnfield as a new Associate in its commercial property team.

Laura, who grew up in Lancaster and still lives in the city, has more than 17 years’ experience working in the commercial property sector.

“I am very pleased to accept this position and I am looking forward to contributing to the continued success and development of the firm,” she said.

Laura Barnfield has joined the team at Oglethorpe, Sturton & Gillibrand in Lancaster.

"I grew up and have remained living around the Lancaster area, so it is a privilege for me to work in a prestigious firm that has been operating in the heart of Lancaster for such a long period of time.”

Laura’s experience covers a broad range of commercial property work, and she has acted across a variety of sectors including industrial, office space, housing, hospitality, energy and retail.

Laura advises, amongst others, for landowners, tenants, developers, investors and funders. With her strong Lancaster roots, she is already involved and well known within the local and business community.

Partner Allan Sumner said: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Laura into the firm. She is a highly experienced and qualified solicitor who will further strengthen our team. Laura’s local connections and knowledge make her the perfect fit for us, and she has settled in well.