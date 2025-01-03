Homebase in Morecambe puts up ‘store closing’ signs

By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 12:21 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 12:28 GMT
Homebase in Morecambe is holding a closing down sale with 50% off stock and has recently put up signs saying ‘Store Closing!’

The store on Hillmore Way in the town is not on a list of shops up for sale after the DIY giants went into administration in November.

A total of 74 Homebase stores across the country were put on the market.

When Homebase fell into administration Chris Dawson, owner of The Range, rescued 70 stores in a pre-pack deal.

Homebase Morecambe has put up 'Store Closing!' signs recently.Homebase Morecambe has put up 'Store Closing!' signs recently.
It is understood the stores to have launched sales were not included in the sale, it has been reported (including Morecambe).

The deal with Mr Dawson also included the 40-year-old brand and its website.

All 70 stores sold are set to be rebranded as The Range superstores.

The new stores will ensure the Homebase brand continues with 'Garden Centres by Homebase' and 'Kitchens by Homebase', with the hope of creating 1,600 jobs by the end of 2025.

Homebase Morecambe garden centre has signs outside saying 'Store Closing!'.Homebase Morecambe garden centre has signs outside saying 'Store Closing!'.
Alex Simpkin, group chief executive at CDS Superstores, said: "While those Homebase stores acquired by CDS will continue to trade as they are during the transition period, we’re focused on ensuring a seamless transfer of these locations into our new store format."

The stores which have been saved by CDS remain unknown.

The Morecambe store was not placed on the market but last year began holding a massive closing sale with discounts on all items.

Signs have recently been put up outside the store saying ‘Store Closing!’

It is not yet known when the shop will close, or if it has been acquired by CDS.

Administrators Teneo consultancy have been contacted for comment.

