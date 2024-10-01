Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new home care business has launched in the Morecambe area.

Faisal Saleem has set up SureCare Morecambe which is able to offer a full range of regulated and non-regulated care services to local people.

The company recently secured its registration with the Care Quality Commission.

Before deciding to set up a home care business, Faisal worked in management roles in the agricultural sector.

Faisal Saleem of SureCare Morecambe.

He was motivated to move into the care sector after losing both of his parents to Covid-19 within ten days of each other.

Faisal said: “What happened during the pandemic to me and to many other people was life changing. It made me want to set up my own business in the home care sector and provide vital services to people living in the community.

“While I had plenty of experience managing teams and problem solving, I didn’t have a background in the home care sector.

“Becoming part of the SureCare family meant that I had an established brand behind me and all the support that I needed to get going including with the process of gaining our Care Quality Commission registration.

“Now that we have the registration, we can provide people locally with a full range of home care services.

“I have lived in Morecambe for the last seven years and there is a great sense of community in the town as well as a need for compassionate, high quality person-centred care.”

Faisal has appointed Nicky Ghuman as SureCare Morecambe’s registered manager.

Gary Farrer, managing director of SureCare, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Faisal on board as our franchisee for Morecambe.

“We were impressed with his passion to deliver home care services of the highest quality to people in his area.”

SureCare is one of the UK’s fastest growing care companies with branches and franchises around the UK.

The company is fully regulated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and has three decades of experience in the personal care sector, with franchises across the UK delivering quality care and support for all stages of life’s journey.

All their care workers and staff undergo enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) clearance in England and background checks under the Protecting Vulnerable Groups (PVG) scheme in Scotland.

For more information visit https://www.surecare.co.uk/