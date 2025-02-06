Hogs, heartthrobs and howls at Lancaster market town panto

Bentham Theatre Group is back with a brand-new pantomime and this time they’re putting a hilarious twist on a classic tale!

Three Little Pigs Do Grease directed by Heather Knowles, blends the beloved fairy tale of The Three Little Pigs with the rock ‘n’ roll magic of Grease.

The story follows Mrs. Pig, who receives a visit from her old friends, retired film producer Kevin Bacon and former actress Squeala Hamhock.

The duo is on a mission to stage Grease at the Hambridge Village Hall, but they need volunteers! While the Three Little Pigs are hesitant, their sister Hamelia and her friends, The Pink Ladies, jump at the chance.

However, things take a dramatic turn when the village bad boys—dressed in leather and oozing attitude—turn out to be wolves!

As auditions unfold, audiences will be left wondering: Will the pigs become dinner? Who will play Sandy? Will the Big Bad Wolf cause chaos? And will Piggles finally fulfill his dream?

With catchy tunes from our live band, hilarious moments and a few spooky surprises, this pantomime promises to be a fun-filled event for the whole family.

Kids, make sure to keep an eye on your parents during the scary bits!

Three Little Pigs Do Grease is set to take the stage at Bentham Town Hall from Wednesday February 19 to Saturday February 22 2025, with a matinee performance on Saturday.

Don’t miss out on the laughter, music, and mayhem—book your tickets now at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bentham-theatre-group and get ready for a panto like no other.