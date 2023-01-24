Hit singer and theatre patron Elkie Brooks returns to Lancaster Grand
Hit English rock, blues and jazz singer Elkie Brooks returns to Lancaster Grand theatre with herbrand-new tour for 2023 performing her biggest hits including “Pearl’s A Singer”, “Lilac Wine”, and many more.
She gained her biggest success in the late 1970s and 1980s, releasing 13 UK Top 75 singles, and has been nominated twice for the Brit Awards.
Elkie is quite simply one of the most successful and popular singers the UK has ever produced.
Now in the 5th decade of her career, she is still proving to be one of the most powerful and versatile vocal talents of our generation.
Brooks last performed at Lancaster Grand in 2013, this was her third visit to the theatre.
She has been a patron of the theatre since 2009 and is always keen to return to the venue.
The tour comes to Lancaster Grand on Saturday, May 13 at 7.30pm.
Tickets from the website www.lancastergrand.co.uk, or from the Box Office on 01524 64695.