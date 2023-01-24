She gained her biggest success in the late 1970s and 1980s, releasing 13 UK Top 75 singles, and has been nominated twice for the Brit Awards.

Elkie is quite simply one of the most successful and popular singers the UK has ever produced.

Now in the 5th decade of her career, she is still proving to be one of the most powerful and versatile vocal talents of our generation.

Elkie Brooks brings her brand new tour to Lancaster Grand.

Brooks last performed at Lancaster Grand in 2013, this was her third visit to the theatre.

She has been a patron of the theatre since 2009 and is always keen to return to the venue.

The tour comes to Lancaster Grand on Saturday, May 13 at 7.30pm.