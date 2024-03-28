History repeats itself as mayor makes surprise visit to Lancaster 100-year-old for his birthday

William Howson with wife, Edith and the Mayor and Mayoress of Lancaster. Photo by Geoff Howson.

William Howson’s mother also had a surprise visit from the Mayor of Lancaster when she turned 100 in 1989.

William was born in Scorton on March 10 1924.

He travelled to school from Gressingham to Lancaster via Hornby on bicycle and steam train.

William Howson cutting the birthday cake. Photo by Edwin Howson.

He farmed all his working life.

Williams was a magistrate/justice of the peace for over 30 years.

Has been driving for 83 years, but never taken a test as they were suspended during the war.

William collects local postcards and photos of chapels in the north west.

He has been married to Edith for nearly 73 years and has four children, nine grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

He now lives near Melling.

Family and friends gathered for a party at Arkholme Village Hall for William’s 100th birthday, with a surprise visit from the Mayor of Lancaster.