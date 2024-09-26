Historical crime in Lancaster unveiled in TV programme
Presented by crime historian Dr Nell Darby, “Murder by the Sea” unveils the dark side of the UK’s sunny coastal spots.
In the second episode of the new season, Dr Darby examines the crimes of Buck Ruxton, who lived in Lancaster in the 1930s.
Firstly the picture of a respectable and loved local GP is painted, to be later torn apart as viewers learn about the murders Ruxton committed and the way he disposed of the bodies of his victims.
The episode also features criminal psychologist Gareth Norris and museum curator/expert on Buck Ruxton, Janet Tildesley.
“Murder by the Sea” continues on Tuesday October 1 at 10 pm.
