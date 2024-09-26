Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The second episode of the ninth season of "Murder by the Sea" aired on the ‘TRUE CRIME' channel explores historical crime from Lancaster.

Presented by crime historian Dr Nell Darby, “Murder by the Sea” unveils the dark side of the UK’s sunny coastal spots.

In the second episode of the new season, Dr Darby examines the crimes of Buck Ruxton, who lived in Lancaster in the 1930s.

Firstly the picture of a respectable and loved local GP is painted, to be later torn apart as viewers learn about the murders Ruxton committed and the way he disposed of the bodies of his victims.

An episode of 'Murder by the Sea' will be aired on a true crime channel and discusses a historical crime in Lancaster.

The episode also features criminal psychologist Gareth Norris and museum curator/expert on Buck Ruxton, Janet Tildesley.

“Murder by the Sea” continues on Tuesday October 1 at 10 pm.

'TRUE CRIME' is home to gripping, expert-led, in-depth narrative, direct from leading detectives, forensic scientists and expert witnesses.

Join them as they take a journey from the crime scene, through the investigative process to the courtroom, dissecting key evidence along the way.

The channel has invested significantly in original true crime programming, including "Murder by the Sea", "The Murder That Changed Britain", "The Truth About My Murder","Donal

MacIntyre’s Released to Kill”, “Murder: First on Scene” and the award-winning “Wrongly Accused”.

‘TRUE CRIME’ channel also shows Bloodline Detectives, of which Season 5 will continue on Wednesday October 2 at 10pm.

