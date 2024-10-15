Historic Morecambe theatre gets new light and sound system for first time in over 50 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new lighting and sound system is set to be tested during a one-off special event at Morecambe Winter Gardens.

The grade 2* listed variety theatre and concert hall, which has seen hard times in the past, was awarded £2.78 million from the Cultural Development Fund last year.

Part of this funding will go towards capital projects to enable the venue to hold bigger events and music performances.

Thanks to additional funding from Lancaster City Council’s allocation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), a new sound and lighting system has been purchased.

Terry Allum with some of the new sound system at Morecambe Winter Gardens.

It is the first time in over 50 years that a new audiovisual system has been installed in the theatre.

To celebrate and test the upgraded tech, the venue has invited Scottish folk and roots four-piece Wayward Jane to headline the inaugural music event, featuring the new lighting and sound systems.

The Winter Gardens is inviting music industry professionals to the event, as well as releasing a limited number of tickets for a local audience.

Terry Allum, events and engagement coordinator at Morecambe Winter Gardens said: “We’re encouraging everyone who loves the Winter Gardens to come to this special test event, to see a glimpse of what the future holds for this beloved building. The systems we’ve installed are the starting point for even more robust audiovisual capabilities for the venue, as we continue to develop our facilities.”

“We’re keen to share this progress with our Morecambe community, as well as inviting professionals from further afield, to show them what the Winter Gardens can offer.

"We’re also excited to introduce or reacquaint our audience with Wayward Jane. With their mix of toe-tapping tunes and tender ballads, they are the perfect band to headline this special event.”

Wayward Jane’s music is a modern, transatlantic interpretation of American folk and Old Time traditions, blending roots music with fresh arrangements and original compositions.

Audiences can expect to see the band playing the fiddle, clawhammer banjo, double bass, guitar and wooden flute, accompanied by close vocal harmony.

The event will take place on Friday November 1, 7.30pm and a limited number of £10 tickets can be purchased at https://morecambewintergardens.com/whats-on/