Lancaster has witnessed many changes over the last four centuries but one thing remains a constant in the city – the Judges’ Lodgings.

In 2025, this Lancaster institution is marking 400 years since it was built and 50 years since it became a museum.

Standing just a stone's throw from Lancaster Castle, at the top of Church Street, the Judges’ Lodgings is Lancaster's oldest townhouse and it has a fascinating history.

Thomas Covell had it built around 1625 on the site of an even older hall.

By then Covell was already famous for locking up the Pendle Witches in 1612 as Keeper of Lancaster Castle. He would be mayor of Lancaster six times and coroner for 46 years, as well as innkeeper.

The house passed to Covell's wife and granddaughter and then onto the Butler-Cole family through the generations.

In 1826, the County Magistrates paid £1,500 'for the provision of a convenient house with suitable accommodation for his Majesty's Judges in Lancaster'.

Judges' Lodgings also saw children tried in the Juvenile Court and the Petty sessions for low level crime like drunkenness and petty theft.

The Judges continued to visit right up until January 1975 when the historic property became a museum.

Since then, generations of Lancaster school children have and continue to visit Father Christmas for a festive treat or for a class outing to the museum.

This year, the public is invited to celebrate 400 years of Judges' Lodgings with events and exhibitions supported by the National Lottery, thanks to National Lottery Players.

A new digital installation tells the story of the housekeepers, including Peter Tomlinson and his prize-winning chickens, in the Victorian period.

The museum has also teamed up with Sewing Café Lancaster and artist Sarah-Joy Ford to create textile artworks about the Judges' servants and those tried for crimes at the petty sessions.

If you haven't been for a while or you've always wondered exactly what is behind those walls, 2025 is the perfect year to find out. The Judges Lodgings staff and volunteer team can't wait to welcome you.

